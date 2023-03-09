Bus cuts into driver's lane, SBS Transit apologises

Transport operator SBS Transit has apologised to a car driver after one of its bus captains was caught on camera driving recklessly.

Stomper Kenneth had earlier shared dashcam footage of the incident that occurred at the junction of Clementi Road and Commonwealth Avenue West on Saturday (March 4), at around 8.20pm.

In the video, the bus can be seen cutting into Kenneth's path, forcing him to switch lanes in order to avoid a collision.

The bus then proceeds to beat the red light at a traffic junction. Kenneth pointed out the bus captain did so even though "the traffic light had been red for some time".

In response to a Stomp query, Mrs Grace Wu, SBS Transit's vice-president (Special Grade) for customer experience and communications, said: "We have investigated the incident and do not condone the driving behaviour of this bus captain. We take a very serious view of this incident and will convene a Board of Inquiry disciplinary hearing.

"We would also like to apologise to the car driver for the distress and inconvenience caused."