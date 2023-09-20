 Cabby watches Taiwanese variety show throughout 30-minute ride, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Cabby watches Taiwanese variety show throughout 30-minute ride

PHOTO: STOMP
Farah Daley
Journalist
Sep 20, 2023 05:26 pm

A passenger was uncomfortable when he noticed a taxi driver watching an entertainment show while driving.

He told Stomp he had booked a ride via Grab, and a Trans-Cab taxi driver picked him up last Saturday night (Sept 16).

"The driver was watching a Taiwanese variety show while driving," he said.

He added that the cabby was watching the show for the entire journey, which was about 30 minutes.

The Stomper said he wanted to share what happened to raise awareness.

Stomp has reached out to Trans-Cab for comment.

For the first offence of driving while using a mobile communication device, you can be fined up to $1,000 or imprisoned up to six months, or both. For repeat offenders, it is a fine of up to $2,000 or imprisonment up to 12 months, or both.

