Bus driver dies, 5 passengers taken to hospital in Kaki Bukit accident

A 58-year-old public bus driver died after his bus was involved in an accident in Kaki Bukit late on Nov 21.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force were alerted to an accident at about 11pm at the junction of Kaki Bukit Avenue 2 and Kaki Bukit Road 1.

The 58-year-old man was unconscious when taken to Changi General Hospital (CGH), where he died, the police added. Five male passengers - aged between 26 and 38 - were also injured and taken to CGH.

The bus is believed to have skidded, the police said.

Chinese news outlet Shin Min Daily News reported that the SBS Transit bus was plying the Service 137 route when the accident happened.

A photograph of the accident’s aftermath posted online shows the front of the bus apparently smashed against a tree.

An SMRT spokesperson said: “Our bus captain and five passengers were injured and taken to hospital. Unfortunately, the bus captain died while receiving treatment. We are extremely saddened by this. He was a good and helpful bus captain.

"The health and safety of the five passengers is our primary concern. We have gone to the hospital to express our concern and will do our best to provide assistance. We will continue to keep in touch with them and we wish them a speedy recovery."

Police investigations are ongoing.