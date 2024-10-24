Bus in funeral procession hits hearse at Upper Thomson

The bus carrying family members of the deceased failed to brake on time.

A funeral procession passing through Upper Thomson Road en route to the crematorium on Oct 22 was delayed due to a minor accident.

The Life Celebrant spokesperson Hong Yuxiu told Shin Min Daily News that the party was at Upper Thomson Road when the vehicle in front of the hearse suddenly braked.

"The driver of the hearse hit the emergency brake but the bus behind it, which was ferrying family members of the deceased, failed to brake and hit the hearse," she said.

The funeral company dispatched a replacement hearse and made arrangements with the crematorium to delay the ceremony for the deceased.

"It took about 20 minutes to move the coffin" as the hearse's rear was dented and the door could not be opened as per normal.

"The most important thing was to ensure everyone's safety, to get the family members to the destination safely and to send the deceased off properly," explained Ms Hong.

"I rushed to the scene to provide support, helped move the coffin to another hearse, checked on the deceased and burnt incense to apologise to the deceased."

The police was not called as "no one was injured in the accident".