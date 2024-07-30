Bus service diversions for NDP and preview

The bus services will be diverted due to the National Day Parade's Preview 2 and the actual show.

A number of bus services plying routes that pass through the city will be diverted on Aug 3 and 9 due to the National Day Parade (NDP) Preview 2 and the actual show.

Services with stops along Beach Road, Bras Basah Road, North Bridge Road, Parliament Place, Raffles Avenue and Raffles Boulevard are among those affected.

SMRT services 61, 960, 960e, 961 and 961M will skip some bus stops at certain times of the day.

Services 961 and 961M will skip two stops – the one after Raffles Hotel and another one at the Supreme Court – for the entire day.

Service 961M, which only operates on Sundays and public holidays, will also skip the Promenade Station/Pan Pacific stop if it is travelling between Lorong 1 Geylang and Woodlands.

From 8am to 11.59pm, bus services will skip the following stops: Esplanade Station Exit F, Shaw Towers, Raffles Hotel, after Singapore Flyer, and Esplanade, The Float @ Marina Bay and Promenade Station/Pan Pacific.

Some stops will be skipped for only a few hours. The ones near City Hall MRT Station Exit B that will be closed from 1pm to 8pm, while the bus stop opposite The Treasury will close from 1pm to 3pm and 6.30pm to 8pm.

Go-Ahead Singapore services 36 and 518 will skip some stops along Bayfront Avenue, Raffles Avenue, Temasek Avenue and Temasek Boulevard from 8am to 11.59pm on Aug 3 and 9.

Tower Transit services 77, 97, 106, 167 and 857 are affected.

These services will skip some stops on Aug 3 along Bayfront Avenue, Bras Basah Road, Cecil Street, Central Boulevard, Collyer Quay, Esplanade Drive, Fullerton Road, Marina Boulevard, Raffles Avenue, Raffles Boulevard, Stamford Road, Temasek Avenue, and Temasek Boulevard.

The timings of the diversions vary. For more information, passengers can check the websites or social media pages of the bus operators.