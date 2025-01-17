Bus, train services to be extended on Chinese New Year Eve

Train services on the Downtown and North East lines, as well as the Sengkang-Punggol LRT system, will be extended.

Those planning to stay out late on Jan 28, the eve of Chinese New Year, will have more transport options, with SBS Transit offering later services on selected MRT lines and bus routes.

Train services on the Downtown and North East lines, as well as the Sengkang-Punggol LRT system, will be extended by about two hours and 15 minutes, SBS Transit said on Jan 17.

Nineteen of its bus services will also run later at their respective bus interchanges.

As offices will close earlier on Jan 28, 22 bus services – including LCS1 and LCS2 – that operate only during peak hours will have their evening trips brought forward.

There is no change to the operating hours of these services for their morning trips, SBS Transit added.