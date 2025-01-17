Jan 18 South Africa (Kenilworth/Turffontein) form analysis

Race 1 (1,000m)

(1) CAPTAIN JON SNOW was very green on debut but stayed on strongly. Should improve from that run and will go very close.

(6) NORTH POINT was gelded on Nov 26. Ran fairly on debut behind the unbeaten Black Cheetah. Watch him closely over the step-up to 1,000m.

(8) WINTER SNAP has the form and experience to play a role.

(3) CASINO KING completes the shortlist.

Race 2 (1,160m)

(6) DUPONT EMERALD was slowly away on debut and still ran third. Smarter this time, she gets a narrow vote to score.

(1) EXCEEDINGLY GLAM was runner-up in her last three starts and should fight out the finish.

(2) GREAT NOTION has been very consistent so far and is clearly not out of it.

(3) TIPPERARY showed improvement back in a sprint last time.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(5) OKAVANGO ran a lovely third behind his stablemate last time. From better draw and a drop back in trip, he should go very close to winning.

(2) WEHAVEASITUATION ran on strongly behind Warbird last start. From a good draw, she should be included in all bets.

(6) WAR HAWK loved the step-up in trip behind Beer With The Boys on Nov 23. Can be very competitive again.

(4) COSMIC RHYTHM is much better than his most recent start. He should enjoy the drop in trip.

Race 4 (1,160m)

(1) WINDS OF CHANGE has yet to win a race and is rated 107. He ran some good races in Group 1 company in his last two starts and if fit from a break he should win.

(10) RING A LING has just had the two starts and she has not run badly in either of them and if there is to be a serious challenge to Winds Of Change then this filly might be it.

(3) KWAGGA BLITZ is unreliable but can earn some money.

(2) COPPER CLIFF needed his first run after gelding and could show vast improvement.

Race 5 (1,200m)

(10) CIRCUMBENDIBUS gets the blinkers fitted. He has been very consistent. Big say.

(17) PALANCAR ran a much better race last time when staying on nicely for third. Include in calculations.

(4) TRIPPING THUNDER drops in trip and gets the blinkers fitted. Good place chance here.

(2) MR FOX was gelded on Dec 10. Did not put in a blow when six lengths behind Native Ruler last start. Drop in trip and the gelding could see him improve.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(3) HOTARUBI and (2) LET’S GO NOW are both are in good form and should fight out the finish. This distance seems ideal for Hotarubi and he gets the vote to score.

(4) GUY GIBSON runs his best races in defeat and that should be the case again.

(5) PARISIAN WALKWAY gets good weight from its rivals but have to prove its class.

Race 7 (1,200m)

(4) POETIC PRINCESS ran second behind Casa Estiva last time. Good each-way chance.

(10) SHESGOTCLASS stayed on well for third on debut even if still green. Should go very close.

(12) LILY BOMB improved big time from her first start. Ran fourth last time in a competitive maiden. Big run in store.

(3) STU’S GIRL will need to bring her Roccapina run to the track to win this race.

Race 8 (1,600m)

(10) SPUMANTE DOLCE won nicely on debut. Looks well above her current merit rating.

(1) KUDZU is in very good form and does deserve a winning turn.

(2) DARK SILVER is not reliable but did run well last time and could go one better.

(6) SAFE SPACE has been in good form for trainer Tony Peter and would not be a surprise winner.

Race 9 (1,200m)

(11) HOERIKWAGGO finished like a train on debut when third behind From A Distance. Hard to beat if she has improved further.

(12) ANOTHER DREAM returns to the races after a break of 140 days since her impressive second at Durbanville. She has a massive winning chance if she is fit enough first-up.

(7) PAPILLON BLU is getting better with every start. She could be the value in the race.

(4) LHASA ran a decent race behind Love Story on Nov 26. She has been consistent of late and could sneak into the money again.

Race 10 (1,800m)

(10) TOWERS OF GOLD was impressive when taking out a handicap last time.

(1) CAPTAINOFTHEGREEN was undone by being on the wrong side of the track in the WSB Grand Heritage. Can bounce back.

(8) FORGIVENESS is in good form and is not out of it.

(3) IMPERIAL MASTER lacks a finish but can earn some more money.

Race 11 (1,400m)

(11) ENGLEFIELD GREEN has been knocking on the door for quite some time now. If she gets some luck from a bad draw, she will be a threat.

(4) WILD APPLAUSE ran second last time in a big field behind Back At The George. She should enjoy the step-up in trip. Should be competitive in this tricky race.

(5) LOUI’S STAR had no luck on Dec 28 when she finished fast for third. If she gets the right run in transit, she will go close.

(7) RAHHABBA ran a fair race behind Exquisite on Dec 11. She is still improving and must be included into all bets.

Race 12 (1,160m)

(10) JUNIPER GREEN has lost her way after a promising start to her career. Can atone.

(9) TAKE YOUR PLACE has been much improved of late and is not out of it.

(8) RAINING RUBIES flopped last time but is capable of an upset.

(5) GREEN SAPPHIRE has high confidence level after his maiden win.

Race 13 (1,800m)

(1) FUTURE FREQUENCY will love the step-up in trip from a good draw. One of the top bets.

(4) LANDOFTHERISINGSUN was given every chance by jockey Richard Fourie last time when third behind Green Garnet. Biggest threat for Future Frequency.

(6) BOMBERS IN THE SKY fought hard to the line on Dec 11. Go close.

(5) AHEAD OF THE FACTS improved nicely with the step-up in trip in his last start. Should be right there in the money.

Race 14 (1,160m)

(2) ALMOND SEA has been unlucky of late. She has been slow away in her last two starts. If she jumps on terms, she can win this.

(3) RODEO DRIVE will strip fitter this time. Can fight out the finish.

(5) POINTER probably needs to find a few lengths, but can earn some money.

(4) SORCERESS SUPREME reminded us what she is capable of with a good win last time.

Race 15 (1,600m)

(9) CALL TO UNITE is as honest as they come. With some luck in running, he will be one of the leading lights.

(1) WILLIE JOHN ran a fair race behind The Grey King on Dec 22. Include him, especially from a good draw.

(5) FUTURE TURN is a consistent gelding who enjoys the mile. Can bounce back to form.

(4) PROMETTERE ran a much better race last time when beaten just over two lengths by the winner. Watch him.

Race 16 (1,000m)

(8) BEAMONESQUE returns to a handicap and has not been beaten too far in his recent runs, so could be the right one.

(7) VIRGIN RIVER is very consistent and should be involved with the finish yet again.

(1) DONTSHOOTTHEBARMAN carries a lot of weight but could earn some minor money.

(2) HALCYON returns from a break but does have the ability and would not be a surprise winner.

Race 17 (1,400m)

(4) FROM A DISTANCE won like a smart filly on Dec 14. She raced just off the speed and then quickened up nicely to win a convincing race. She should love the step-up in trip from a good draw.

(6) LA DIVINA controlled the race from the front and stayed on strongly to win well last time. From a decent draw again in a very similar field, she will be competitive.

(9) SWIATEK has been so consistent since her maiden win on Oct 8 that there is no reason why she should not run a huge race again.

(11) ALLTHEBOYSIVELOVED can be aggressive in her races. If she relaxes early from a wide draw, she will be doing good work late.

Race 18 (2,000m)

(7) FLY FUTURA ran a much better race on Dec 18 behind the progressive Groovejet. Racing off the same rating of 74, he should go well in this very difficult race.

(11) PINOT GRIGIO ran a great race last time when finishing fourth. He is still very much immature and improving, but with the right run in transit, he could be a factor.

(9) HELIOTROPE never runs a bad race. She has done exceptionally well for the connections, she stays well enough and her form is good, include her into all bets.

(5) TOUCHDOWN has run some decent races of late. The step-up in trip could help him get closer.