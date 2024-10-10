Cabby, 67, arrested in Sembawang accident; biker unconscious

The accident at the junction of Sembawang Drive and Service Road to Block 463 involved a taxi and a motorcycle.

A 67-year-old taxi driver has been arrested following an accident in Sembawang.

The police said they were alerted at 10.15am on Oct 8 to an accident involving a taxi and a motorcycle at the junction of Sembawang Drive and Service Road to Block 463.

The taxi driver was arrested for driving without reasonable consideration to others, causing grievous hurt.

The motorcyclist, a 24-year-old man, was taken unconscious to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital by the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

Police investigations are ongoing.