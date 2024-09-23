Illegal JB-S'pore car rides thrive on low fares

The illegal cross-border car rides have been around for more than 30 years.

Over at Larkin Bus Terminal or JB Sentral, It is common to hear voices calling out: "Singapura $20, Singapura $25 terus sampai rumah!”

They promote illegal cross-border chauffeured services between Johor and Singapore at just $20 or $25 for a doorstep drop-off – much cheaper than the fares charged by legal JB-Singapore taxis.

Commuters are often attracted to the cheap services offered by about 20 cars unlicensed to ferry cross-border passengers.

"Let's wait a bit for more passengers to share the car with you, so that it will be cheaper for everyone," one of the drivers of the illegal rides told Berita Harian.

Mr Ali, a 63-year-old driver at JB Sentral, claimed: "Many Singaporeans pass through here. We do not force any of them to use our services. They are the ones who come looking for us.

"We have been around for so long because we are honest."

Mr Ali explained that although he and the other drivers are not licensed to ferry passengers to Singapore and back, they ensure that their cars are in working condition and covered by insurance.

He also shared that many of the drivers there worked part-time and were paid between RM50 ($15.20) and RM100 per trip to Singapore.

The illegal JB-Singapore "taxis" are not new, they have been around for more than 30 years. But the way they operate changed since the borders reopened after the Covid-19 pandemic.

The drivers no longer wait for potential passengers only at JB Sentral, but also at malls that are popular with Singaporeans, such as KSL, Aeon Tebrau and Plaza Angsana.

"We are newbies, we cannot enter the old turf at JB Sentral," said one of the drivers, who wanted to be known only as Ah Soo.

The drivers often approach potential passengers at the mall's basement or carpark and payment is usually made in cash or via bank transfer.

Due to the exchange rate, the illegal rides prove to be a lucrative risk for the Malaysian drivers.

Mr Mohamed Ravi opened his own car rental business after providing illegal cross-border rides for five years.

His 10-year-old company has 10 MPVs and 12 full-time drivers, and is licensed to ferry passengers between JB and Singapore.

"Obtaining a licence is not simple and it's expensive," he said. "We used to charge the passengers $10 each but now the fare is $40."