Cabby allegedly quotes tourist $75 for Fullerton-Orchard ride

According to Google Maps, it takes merely 15 minutes to travel by car from The Fullerton Bay Hotel to Orchard Road.

However, a taxi driver allegedly quoted a tourist $75 for the ride.

Mr Wu, who directs traffic outside the hotel, told Shin Min Daily News that the tourist had visited the nearby Merlion Park on Oct 1. The tourist had gone to the hotel's taxi stand to go to Orchard Road.

The 57-year-old added that the tourist was taken aback and did not enter the cab. He also asked Mr Wu why there was a huge difference in the taxi fares to and from Orchard Road.

"The tourist told me that he took a taxi from his hotel at Orchard Road to Merlion Park for only S$20, and he didn't understand why the return price was so different," said Mr Wu.

He helped the tourist get another cab after explaining to him that all taxis in Singapore have to use the meter for flag-down rides.

Mr Wu claimed to have seen cabbies touting rides to passers-by from 10 am to 6 pm every day. They would accept only cash payment and would even be selective with their passengers.

A Land Transport Authority spokesperson said it would take action against drivers who tout and overcharge.

“We have been working with taxi companies and enforcing the rules at major tourist attractions and large event venues. From September last year to March this year, we have caught 10 drivers who were overcharging or touting."