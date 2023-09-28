Cabby pushes Grab driver into drain along PIE amid dispute, police investigating

A cabby was caught on video pushing a Grab driver over a railing and into a drain after a dispute along the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) on Monday (Sept 25).

The Grab driver, Allan, told Stomp that before the altercation, the cabby had jammed on his brakes, causing him to hit the rear of the CityCab taxi.

Both drivers exited their vehicles to exchange their particulars for insurance claims.

However, when Allan said he wanted to check if their respective passengers were injured, the cabby allegedly refused to cooperate.

In the video, the cabby is seen attempting to drive off with his door open.

He then gets out of the cab and pushes Allan over the railings before driving off.

"How violent these taxi drivers are," said Allan. "I tried to settle the issue but he refused, and ended up pushing me against the divider.

"I fell inside a two-metre-deep drain. I suffered many bruises and ended up being taken to hospital."

Allan lodged a police report after he was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

The police confirmed a report was lodged and that investigations are ongoing.

In response to a Stomp query, ComfortDelGro spokesperson Grace Wu said:

"Our taxi driver was on his way to the airport with a passenger on board when his taxi was hit in the rear by a private hire vehicle.

"After exchanging particulars with each other, our cabby wanted to continue with his journey as his passenger had a flight to catch.

"However, he was repeatedly stopped from being able to do so by the other driver.

"Regrettably, the video footage shows only our cabby's response when he was trying to get the other driver out of his way.

"Nevertheless, we do not take this incident lightly.

"Although he was provoked, he could have called the police for assistance instead of taking matters into his own hands.

"Accordingly, we are taking disciplinary action against him."