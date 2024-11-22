Nov 23 South Africa (Kenilworth/Turffontein) form analysis

Race 1 (800m)

(4) BLACK CHEETAH has a nice pedigree and will be of interest with Richard Fourie booked.

(8) BLOWN AWAY is a well-bred colt who could go well on debut.

Fillies (9) GATHERING WINTER, (7) WALK RIGHT IN can threaten with a 2.5kg sex allowance.

Race 2 (1,600m)

(2) TUSCAN STAR ran a fair race on her Highveld debut. Will strip fitter and can open her account.

(1) LACEWING has run second three times in a row and could get rewarded even if she is returning from a three-month break.

(5) ASIAH’S TIARA has not disgraced herself in both starts. Dark horse over the distance.

(3) ONO NO KAMACHI probably needs time to mature. She should be in the money on form.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(7) ENGLEFIELD GREEN need not improve a great deal over this extended trip to open her account.

(11) SWEET CONIFER ran a promising third over 1,400m on debut. Big say even from her wide gate.

(5) NEMOROSA finished ahead of that rival over 1,200m last time. Will relish the extra 200m.

(3) RUSSIAN ROYAL can improve after a pleasing introduction.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(7) KURAMATHI won her maiden well enough to suggest that she can make a decent handicap debut.

(6) FIREBURST took on a decent field including males in her first post maiden outing.

(5) TRIED AND TRUE is open to further improvement after she won well on her Highveld return.

(8) PRETTY ANALIA did not run a bad race on her local debut.

Race 5 (1,200m)

(15) TUSCAN ROMANCE ran second at all her five starts. Overdue for a win.

(5) FROM A DISTANCE and (7) HOPE CHEST can expose any chinks in that rival’s armour.

Well-bred newcomer (2) BEZONDER is worth a market check.

Race 6 (1,000m)

(5) MASTER CASPER finished second to top-class filly Almond Sea and that could be the form line.

(6) RONDEBOSCH beat a wide draw to win in good style at his first run after a rest and gelding. He can only improve.

(7) BAKWENA has more to come and looks well weighted even if she takes on males.

(4) FRENCH BOLT finished fourth in the Listed Gatecrasher Stakes as a youngster, so has shown class.

Race 7 (1,200m)

(7) ROMAN AGENT (gelded) improved to finish ahead of (3) LION RAMPART over 1,000m earlier this month. Tables can be turned on revised weight terms.

(6) KAIBOY beat a subsequent Grade 2 winner last time over 1,250m. Go close.

(2) MAPHAKA should pose more of a threat on 2kg better terms.

Race 8 (1,600m)

(7) ACROSS THE POND deserves another chance after lacking finish when back in trip last time.

(1) HAPPY MO finally broke through last time. Can go on to more success, but has drawn wide.

(2) HILLARY STEP has won over three different trips. Respect.

(4) SPIRITED GIRL is knocking at the door. If she gets the extra, she should be a right there.

Race 9 (1,100m)

(6) QUESTIONING won a Grade 3 (1,400m) last time. Unbeaten over course and distance.

(3) MEU CAPITANO got the better of that rival in a 1,200m meeting this year. Stays competitive despite a 1.5kg weight turnaround.

(7) SILVER FALCON matches closely with those on recent form.

(12) KING REGENT has claims, too.

Race 10 (2,000m)

(5) TAMARISK TREE has finished second three times in a row. Not well weighted but he still has a say.

(2) INDIAN OCEAN won her last two on the trot. She could remain unbeaten with Piere Strydom up.

(6) MOUNT DARWIN needs the race run to suit. He runs on well and should be right there again.

(8) ROYAL EDITION has beaten Tamarisk Tree but has more to do at the weights.

Race 11 (1,600m)

(2) RASCOVA, (4) RED PALACE and (3) DOUBLE GRAND SLAM clashed at the highest level last season. However, comeback scorers Rascova and Red Palace are favourably treated by the conditions.

Consistent (6) PRINCESS IZZY placed in a Grade 3 over 1,400m last time and should go well again.

Race 12 (1,400m)

(2) ON TARGET won his maiden in style, but on pedigree, could be looking for a bit more ground.

(6) JUST VAR finally won again. Could keep going again.

(5) FAST DUTY won his last race in convincing fashion after a rest and has been given another break.

(7) SAIL THE SKY has won over the course and distance, so must be respected again.

Race 13 (1,600m)

(5) ONE STRIPE benefited from a 1,400m comeback and can improve over this extended trip.

(4) EIGHT ON EIGHTEEN won a 2yo Grade 3 over 1,500m when last seen, beating recent Grade 3 Cape Classic third (3) ALL OUT FOR SIX, and is open to any amount of progress on his return.

(6) GARRIX comes next.

Rac 14 (1,160m)

(2) RICHARD THE FIRST ran a fair race in a feature last time and may boost the form line.

(3) PAISLEY PARK beat Richard The First and is holding form.

(8) EDWARD RYE is very speedy and won his last two before a long layoff. If ready, he could get back to winning ways.

(9) BRAVE VIKING is useful. This could be his kind of race.

Race 15 (1,400m)

(11) UNICORN ALERT ran on from way back to finish fifth in a similar course-and-distance event recently with first-time blinkers on.

(9) NOON DAY GUN is weighted to pose more of a threat on 0.5kg better weight terms.

(1) EMPIRE STATE has benefited from a seasonal pipe-opener and should have more to offer.

(2) SPIRIT’S UNITE is next.

Race 16 (1,160m)

(9) FASTNET FILLY won her maiden in good style and can take on a lot stronger (including males). She is on the up.

(1) PASSAGE OF POWER may suddenly show top form after a below-par last effort.

(3) AMPERSAND looked a bit dangerous in his last start after solid betting support came.

(2) CORNWALL has ability but has had his issues. Deserves respect even if he is back from a layoff.

Race 17 (1,600m)

(6) ROYAL PORT LOUIS ran second over track and trip last time. He may be vulnerable to lightly raced younger rival (2) EXPRESS YOURSELF who has more scope for improvement.

(3) HEEMSTEDE showed pace on debut from a wide draw and is also likely to improve.

(12) FUTURE FREQUENCY has drawn off in gate No. 12, but is better suited by this extended trip.

Race 18 (2,000m)

Improving (2) BOMBERS IN THE SKY has run well recently over 1,600m, but gave the impression that this longer distance will be more to his liking. He is neatly stationed in gate No 2 and need not make much progress over the extra 400m to open his account.

(4) GOLDEN GREY gave weight to the selection, but has the form and experience to get involved.

Top-weight (8) CONGRESSMAN fits a similar profile but remains open to improvement.

(1) GREENLIGHT LEGEND caught the eye over 1,800m and could have more to offer this trip.