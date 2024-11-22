Hot Irish hoop in Summer Cup

British champion jockey Oisin Murphy will inject star power to the Betway Summer Cup meeting at Turffontein on Nov 30.

JOHANNESBURG - The Grade 1 Betway Summer Cup (2,000m) is not only the richest race on the African continent, but it will now also draw international flavour with British champion jockey Oisin Murphy to ride at the Turffontein meeting on Nov 30.

Besides his booking on filly Frances Ethel in the 6 million rand (S$445,000) centrepiece, the 29-year-old Irishman is also engaged to take three more rides on the day.

The four-time and current UK champion will be aboard the Candice Dawson-trained Wild At War in the Grade 2 Betway Dingaans (1,600m).

The Danon Platina gelding has had two runs as a three-year-old, finishing second in both Turffontein events. He was runner-up to Back In Business in the Grade 2 Betway Joburg Spring Challenge (1,450m) on Oct 5, and then finished second to the highly regarded Greaterix in a race over 1,600m in his last start on Nov 11.

He has drawn No. 7 of the 28 runners entered in the Dingaans, which means he will be able to jump from a decent barrier.

Murphy has also picked up the ride on Fiery Pegasus for trainer Joe Soma in the Grade 3 Betway Fillies Mile (1,600m), but she will need to overcome a wide draw as she landed No. 24 of the 27 entries.

From six starts, the daughter of Captain Of All has won three races and placed twice.

Her last race was in the Grade 2 Betway Joburg Spring F&M Challenge (1,450m) on Oct 5, when she put up a cracking run to finish a 0.3-length second to Celtic Rumours.

Murphy’s fourth ride on the Summer Cup day will be the Tony Peter-trained Meridius. Although the Canford Cliffs five-year-old is entered in the Summer Cup, he is unlikely to make the final field and is slated to run in the Summer Cup Consolation, also over 2,000m.

The Brett Crawford-trained Frances Ethel is the 13-2 second favourite behind 28-10 favourite See It Again for Michael Roberts.

Murphy has ridden Group 1 winners all over the world, such as Britain, Ireland, France, the United States, Germany, Canada, Dubai and Japan. A first African Grade 1 win would be a welcome addition to his glittering resume.

“Oisin is really looking forward to riding at Turffontein,” said his agent in South Africa, Ash Maharaj.

“He has a busy riding schedule and it’s an honour that he has added South Africa to his agenda.”

Meanwhile, veteran champion jockey Piere Strydom will ride Equus Champion Two-Year-Old filly Quid Pro Quo in the Dingaans.

A winner of the last five of her seven starts, the Barend Botes-trained Lance three-year-old is set to carry 57.5kg and has drawn beautifully in gate No. 3.