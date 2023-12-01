 Car catches fire near Woodleigh Mall; no injuries reported, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Car catches fire near Woodleigh Mall; no injuries reported

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it was alerted to the fire at around 5.45pm on Nov 30.PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO
A video posted on Facebook shows a blue car engulfed in bright orange flames near Woodleigh Mall. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM WHOLEJINGGANG/REDDIT
Sarah Koh
Dec 01, 2023 12:48 pm

A car burst into flames at a traffic junction in Bidadari Park Drive on Nov 30. No injures were reported.

A video posted on Facebook page Beh Chia Lor shows a blue car engulfed in bright orange flames, with smoke billowing from it, near Woodleigh Mall.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire at around 5.45pm on the day of the incident.

A hose reel and water jet were used to extinguish the fire, said the SCDF, adding that there were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

