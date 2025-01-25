7 young people arrested for bank account access code scam

Three teens, a woman and three men were arrested on Jan 23 for their suspected involvement in the unauthorised disclosure of access codes to bank accounts.

The seven suspects are aged between 17 and 27, said police on Jan 24.

On Jan 23, the police came across a dispute between the suspects in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 8. Preliminary investigations found that the three teens seemed to have met the four adults to hand over access to their bank accounts for money, before the skirmish.

All were arrested at the scene, said police.

A total of 11 bank cards were found in the possession of two of the men and seized as case exhibits.

The three men will be charged in court on Jan 25 with abetting the unauthorised disclosure of access codes to gain unauthorised access to any program or data held in a computer, said police.

If found guilty, they may be fined up to $10,000, jailed for up to three years, or both.

The other suspects were released on bail and are assisting with investigations.