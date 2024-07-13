Car falls into Suntec City’s Fountain of Wealth; man under probe

Photos of the Suntec City accident posted on social media show an overturned light-coloured car, with debris scattered in the vicinity.

A 56-year-old man is being investigated for dangerous driving after an accident involving a car that apparently fell into Suntec City’s Fountain of Wealth in the early hours of July 13.

Photos posted on social media show an overturned light-coloured car, with debris scattered in the vicinity.

Responding to queries from The Straits Times, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to a road traffic accident at 3 Temasek Boulevard at 12.20am on July 13.

The police said the male car driver was conscious when he was taken to hospital and “is being investigated for dangerous driving”.

“Police investigations are ongoing,” added the police.

A Suntec City spokesperson said the mall is aware of the incident and is cooperating fully with the authorities on their investigation.

“However, at this time, we are unable to provide further details or comments until the investigation is complete,” the spokesperson added.

According to Suntec City’s website, the Fountain of Wealth is “temporarily closed for maintenance” from July 5 to 25.

In February 2003, in the run-up to a publicity event, a crane that was lowering a new Mitsubishi Colt car tipped over and damaged the Fountain of Wealth.

The repair bill came to $850,000 and led to a High Court fight over who should pay.