Caretaker of old Parliament House Soh Beow Koon dies

The woven baskets Mr Soh Beow Koon would use to carry the lunch he bought for the MPs. Mr Soh held all the 107 keys to the old Parliament House.

The longest-serving employee of the old Parliament House, Mr Soh Beow Koon, died on March 16. He was 91.

Mr Soh was the caretaker of the august chamber since 1954. He and a security guard would check every room in the building before every Parliamentary sitting.

Always the first to report for work and the last to leave each day, Mr Soh helped maintain the cleanliness of the building and made tea for 48 years. He would also buy lunch for the members of Parliament.

Mr Soh, who was known as Ah Koon to the MPs, retired in 2002.

His youngest son told Shin Min Daily News: "My father took pride in his work. Although he was just a caretaker, he was proud of it."

Mr Soh's wake is being held at Block 118 of Clementi Street 13. His funeral will take place on March 20.