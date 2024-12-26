Cat freed after being stuck in toy car in Woodlands

The cat was trapped in a toy car near a rubbish chute.

A Good Samaritan freed a cat stuck in a toy car abandoned near a rubbish chute at a block in Woodlands Avenue 4.

A Facebook post on Dec 25 showed the cat seemingly trapped within the plastic toy car's chassis.

A man with a power tool was seen loosening and removing screws from the toy car to free the cat.

In the video, the cat bolted as soon as the man loosened the toy car’s wheels and axle.

The video’s caption noted that it was unknown how long the cat had been trapped.

The cat’s fur appeared wet, presumably from the rain.

In the comments, the poster mentioned that town council workers first noticed the trapped cat.

One commenter identified the cat as a Chinchilla Persian, while another commented that the car belonged elsewhere in Woodlands and had apparently been moved.

Other commenters remarked on the cat being an expensive breed and thanked the man for rescuing it.

An update on the post shared that the cat, though freed, remained in the area, apparently hiding.

The poster appealed for someone to secure the cat, asking anyone interested to message her.