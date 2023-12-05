Friends rescue kitten in Bedok Reservoir storm drain during heavy rain

(From left) Mr Zul Awab, Mr Mohammed Ali and Mr Syafiq Faiqsyazwi with the rescued kitten before handing it over to AVS.

Mr Zul Awab was running in Bedok Reservoir on Nov 30 when he saw a cat clinging to the side of a canal.

The 48-year-old technical manager called his wife for her to bring him some items from home. The couple have three cats at home.

Mr Zul told The Straits Times: “I shredded the towels my wife brought, attached them to a golf umbrella and slowly lowered it into the drain. I was hoping for the cat to hop onto the umbrella so I could bring it to safety."

The drenched, terrified cat avoided the umbrella and continued to mew loudly, clinging on to the side of the canal.

Stumped, Mr Zul roped in his friends, Mr Mohammed Ali and Mr Syafiq Faiqsyazwi. The Level 3 Industrial Rope Access Trade Association technicians are qualified to carry out complex rescues at height.

“It was quite an ordeal. I helped by directing them from the railing," Mr Zul said of the rescue operation that took around 20 minutes as the kitten kept running away whenever they got closer to it, even hiding in the drain tunnel once.

♬ original sound - zulawab @zulawab WATCH TILL THE END. The cat was in the drainage for f*cking 3 days as i was told by a lady that called @Singapore Civil Defence Force and they diverted to @National Parks Board Singapore Singapore.. 3 Bloody days… Thank you Fiq and Mohammed from Team Savage Rigging for coming down from Sungai Kadut to Bedok Reservoir.. Respect to you both. #catrescue

During the rescue, Mr Zul said individuals in NParks vests arrived at the scene after being alerted by a bystander.

Replying to media queries, Animal and Veterinary Service group director Chang Siow Foong said the service was alerted to the stranded kitten on Nov 30. “The cat is currently under the care of AVS and has been assessed by our vet to be recovering well."

Mr Zul hopes to adopt the cat once AVS has finished its health checks.