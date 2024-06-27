Man in Malaysia arrested for allegedly skinning cat

The man is seen in the video using a chopper to skin a cat.

A man in Malaysia has been arrested for a horrific act of animal cruelty that was caught on video.

The arrest follows a viral video showing the man skinning a white cat.

The chief of Klang district police said in a statement that the 33-year-old foreign national was arrested in Klang, Selangor, on June 25.

A witness lodged a report after receiving the video on June 24.

The suspect's mobile phone was seized for investigation.

Before the arrest, the Malaysia Animal Association said in a Facebook post that it was offering an RM3,000 ($863) reward to find the man who skinned the cat.

It shared photos of the man carrying out the act on its Facebook page and shared the video in the comment section.

In the video, the man speaks broken Malay while wielding a chopper in one hand.

His other hand holds down a dead cat which appears to have blood on its fur.

It is unclear if the man killed the cat.

Another person helps the man as he takes the chopper to the cat's shoulder blade and starts skinning it.

He is heard saying the cat "looks delicious" and would be good to cook.

According to the Malaysia Animal Association, the man is a Myanmar national who speaks Malay with a foreign accent.

He is believed to be working at a snack shop in Selangor and lives in Klang.

Under the Malaysian Animal Welfare Act, those found guilty of cruelty towards animals may face a fine of between RM20,000 and RM100,000, up to three years in prison, or both.