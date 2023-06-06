CCK cleaner nabbed for allegedly touching little girl's chest

The man, 63, had also asked the little girl if she wanted to go to his house.

A 63-year-old man was arrested after allegedly molesting Stomper Joan's (not her full name) 10-year-old daughter in Choa Chu Kang on Monday (June 5).

Joan said the incident occurred in Badaling Coffeeshop, at Block 803 Keat Hong Close, at around 9am.

According to her, the man works as a cleaner there.

Joan said: "I live at the block behind the coffee shop. My two daughters had gone there for breakfast while I worked at Block 810.

"This bloody pervert asked my 10-year-old daughter to go to his house and when she refused, he started touching her. He touched her breast underneath her hand on the left side.

"My daughter ran to me and informed me of the incident. I immediately rushed down to the coffee shop.

"I called the police because if I didn't, such incidents would happen again and they might be even more serious. The police took the man to the police station.

"This fellow has actually been involved in many such cases but didn't learn his lesson," she alleged.

Joan, who shared a photo and video of the police speaking to the man, said she was left furious by how the man's supervisor reacted.

"When I approached the female supervisor, she did not seem to care. She did not dare come to us to see if my daughter was okay. She just kept walking here and there to do her work.

"She didn't even bother when so many police officers were there. She just treated it like nothing had happened because it was not happening to her kids.

"Her staff member is doing such disgusting things to children while wearing the coffee shop's uniform. At least ask if they are okay instead of pretending nothing happened.

"I mean, it's her duty to see if customers are okay but she couldn't care less. That makes me even more angry.

"I don't know what this coffee shop's policy is. I can only hope to let others know about this incident so that they can avoid such people."

Asked how her daughter is doing after the incident, Joan told Stomp: "I am lucky that my girl is strong enough to handle what happened."

In response to a Stomp query, the police said they were alerted to a case of outrage of modesty at 12.49pm.

"A 63-year-old man was arrested in relation to the case," they said.

Police investigations are ongoing.