Jail for man who engaged sexual services from minor

A man who paid a 17-year-old girl $600 for her sexual services was later forced to hand her another $50,000 when she worked with another teenage girl to extort the amount from him.

On April 12, the 35-year-old man was sentenced to nine weeks’ jail after he pleaded guilty to handing her cash in exchange for sexual services.

Details about all three parties linked to this case cannot be disclosed due to gag orders. The two girls were below 18 at the time of the offences, while the man was a victim of extortion.

In mid-February 2023, the man communicated with a user of messaging platform Telegram to look for somebody who could provide sexual services to him.

Details about the Telegram user were redacted from court documents.

The man met the girl who provided the sexual services in the wee hours of Feb 26, 2023, and she told him that she was 17 years old.

He handed her $600 after she performed sexual acts on him in a Lengkok Bahru handicapped toilet near Redhill Road. The pair also exchanged contact information.

On March 6, 2023, he contacted the girl and offered her $400 to go to the movies with him. She accepted the offer and told the other teen, who is one year younger than her, about him.

The two girls hatched a plan to meet the man and extort money from him for obtaining sexual services from a minor, threatening to lodge a police report against him if he refused to pay up.

The teenager who had performed the sexual acts turned 18 in April 2023, while the younger girl, identified in court documents as A1, is now 17 years old.

When the man met the girls at a multi-storey carpark near Lot One shopping mall in Choa Chu Kang, A1 asked him if he knew that the older girl was then a minor. He replied that he was aware that she was 17 years old at the time.

A1 then told the man that he could be incarcerated if the police were alerted about what he had done.

He proposed handing over between $2,000 and $5,000, but A1 stated that she had a $100,000 debt to settle.

After a negotiation, they agreed that the man would make a payment of $50,000 in exchange for their silence.

The two teenagers allowed him to leave the vicinity after he transferred the amount to the older girl’s bank account.

On April 3, 2023, he alerted the police and said that he had been “scammed”. Officers arrested him and the younger girl the next day. Court documents did not state when officers arrested the older girl.

On Feb 22, the older girl was ordered to undergo reformative training for at least six months after she pleaded guilty to one count each of cheating and extortion.

This means she will be detained in a centre to observe a strict regimen that can include foot drills and counselling.

The younger girl’s case is still pending.