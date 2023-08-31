CCTV cameras to be made mandatory in all pre-schools by July 2024

The Early Childhood Development Agency said the move is part of its regular review of security and safety measures in the early childhood sector.

Closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras will be made mandatory in all pre-schools and government-funded early intervention (EI) centres by July 2024, said the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) on Thursday evening.

The announcement comes amid ongoing investigations into the alleged abuse of several children attending Kinderland centres.

In a release, ECDA said the move is part of its regular review of security and safety measures in the early childhood sector. It had taken into consideration the views of parents, educators and pre-school operators.

The agency said it had been engaging the pre-school sector since 2022. In February, it had informed operators of plans to make the installation of CCTV cameras mandatory.

From July 1, 2024, CCTV cameras will be required in key access points and areas used by children such as classrooms, activity rooms, play areas within the premises and infant napping room.

To ensure privacy of staff and children, CCTV cameras will not be allowed in toilets, changing rooms and staff rest areas, said ECDA. It will share a set of guidelines with pre-school operators on Sept 1.

ECDA added that more than 60 per cent of pre-schools and 100 per cent of early intervention centres have already installed CCTV cameras on their premises.

“CCTV cameras will enhance the security of the pre-school by deterring suspicious or unauthorised persons from entering the premises,” the agency said.

“In the event of incidents, CCTV footage can be an objective and reliable source of evidence to support the investigation. The implementation of CCTV cameras will complement existing measures to provide a safe and secure environment in our pre-schools so parents and educators will have greater peace of mind.”

“Parents’ access to CCTV footage will only be granted for the purposes of providing an objective reference point to clarify feedback or to assist the investigation of serious incidents within the pre-school premises. The request should be within reasonable grounds,” said ECDA.

Pre-schools can turn down a parent’s request if it is unreasonable, it added. “In instances where access is given, safeguards must be in place to ensure the privacy and safety of other staff and children within the CCTV footage.”

ECDA’s announcement comes even as videos of two teachers allegedly manhandling children surfaced online earlier this week and sparked a public outcry.

The recordings of the incidents were taken surreptitiously by another former teacher.

In one video, a teacher had allegedly poured water into a 23-month-old girl’s mouth after forcing her to lie down.

The 33-year-old former pre-school teacher, Lin Min, from a Kinderland branch, was charged on Wednesday with ill-treating a child – an offence under the Children and Young Persons Act.

Separately, a 48-year-old teacher from another Kinderland branch was arrested on Tuesday after a report was made about a video circulating online in which she is seen allegedly hitting a young boy.