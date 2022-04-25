CEO of Fila Philippines found dead at Fullerton Bay Hotel

Ms Maricris Abad Santos Albert is a prominent figure in the Filipino community, and grew up surrounded by the fashion industry.

A prominent Filipino businesswoman was found dead at The Fullerton Bay Hotel in the early hours of last Saturday morning (April 23).

Ms Maricris Abad Santos Albert, 52, better known as Cris Albert, was the chief executive officer and president of Fila Philippines, having led the sportswear company since 2007.

The mother of two is also the president of Isport Life and Athlete's Gym & Dive, and the founder of MA Holdings.

The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force were alerted to the incident at 80 Collyer Quay at about 1.05am last Saturday.

Ms Albert was found lying motionless at the scene and pronounced dead by a paramedic.

A police spokesman said the police are investigating it as a case of unnatural death.

Fila Philippines confirmed her death in a Facebook post on Monday (April 25).

"Her family appeals to everyone to respect their privacy as they grieve in this time of immense loss," it added. "Details of her wake will be shared soon."

The post was signed off by the Abad Santos and Albert families.

Ms Albert was reportedly in Singapore attending a function at The Fullerton Bay Hotel last Friday evening.

News of her death had been trending among the Filipino community on social media over the weekend.

She was a prominent figure in the community and grew up surrounded by the fashion industry.

According to the Fila Philippines website, her mother is Madam Wanda Louwallien, a former supermodel and show choreographer.

Ms Albert's bio page on the website said she joined Fila as a marketing manager in 1992, having just graduated with a bachelor's degree in marketing.

