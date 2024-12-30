Maid borrows from loan shark and flees while employer is away on holiday

A Filipino maid apparently borrowed money from loan sharks just months into her employment – and fled from Singapore after allegedly stealing $500 from her employer.

Ms Zhang, a 40 year-old who works in the banking industry, told Shin Min Daily News that she had hired a 39-year-old Filipino maid named Giselle in July.

A month later, Ms Giselle apparently borrowed money from loan sharks.

“She performed well at work. In August, when I checked the chat history on her phone, I found that she had borrowed money from loan sharks," said Ms Zhang, adding that the maid had wanted to borrow $500 and gave Ms Zhang's information to the lenders.

"It looked like she failed to borrow the money at the time, but I still took her to make a police and told her not to borrow money."

Ms Zhang, who assumed everything had been resolved, travelled with her family to Japan earlier this month, leaving the maid alone at home.

She noticed that she did not detect any movement through her home's CCTVs on Dec 12.

Ms Zhang reviewed the previous day's footage and saw the maid leaving with a small bag. Ms Giselle did not return after that.

Fearing that Ms Giselle had encountered an accident, Ms Zhang called the police but she was informed that the maid had left Singapore and was believed to have returned to the Philippines.

After returning to Singapore on Dec 14, Ms Zhang discovered that $500 in cash was missing from her home. She also found a note from a loan shark for the amount of $2,000.

“Now that she has run away, the loan shark has been harassing and threatening me,” said Ms Zhang.