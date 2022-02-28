Certis to take disciplinary action against parking warden who beat red light in Bedok

A Certis parking warden who was caught on camera beating the red light on Feb 22.

Certis will be taking stern disciplinary action against a parking warden who was caught on camera beating the red light, a spokesman told Stomp.

A video posted on Facebook shows the incident that occurred near Bedok Reservoir Road on Feb 22, at around 10am.

In the video, a Certis officer could be seen riding a motorcycle and ignoring the red light to make a left turn.

A caption accompanying the video said: "Whatever the reason, he made this illegal turn from a wrong lane and also beat the red light."

Many netizens slammed the Certis officer's behaviour, with some calling him a "bad example".

In response to a Stomp query, a Certis spokesman said on Friday (Feb 25) that they had conducted an investigation "that showed one of our parking wardens turning on a red traffic light, and will be taking stern disciplinary action against the officer".

Certis said they take such incidents seriously and expect the highest level of discipline and personal conduct from their officers, whether they are on or off duty.