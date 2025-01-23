Jan 24 South Africa (Fairview) form analysis

Race 1 (1,000m)

Trainer Alan Greeff has already sent out some talented juveniles and it will not be a surprise to see well-bred Master Of My Fate filly (2) ANOTHERDANCEFORME make a promising debut. She could also have things her own way from gate No. 1.

But (7) SPORTS FAN was supported on her first racecourse appearance and ran a fair race. She could come on in leaps and bounds. It could get close with (5) FIERY COUNTESS and (3) BONJOUR LA VILLE on collateral lines of form, however. Follow the betting moves closely in an exciting opener to the meeting.

Race 2 (1,400m)

(1) SPLICETHEMAINBRACE sets the standard. She is switching from the Poly but has a great record on the turf and should be hard to beat.

(3) STATE SECRET needed her local debut and can make good improvement. She has shown useful potential in KwaZulu-Natal and jumps from gate No. 1.

(2) CAN’T SAY NO has been comprehensively beaten by her stable companion and is not weighted to turn it around, but she made a form return last time and should be in the fight for prize money.

(6) HAPHAZARD showed promise in winning her second start. She can only improve.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(1) PHIL THE FLUTER brings fair Western Cape sprint form into the Eastern Cape. He has his issues, but on pedigree, should enjoy the trip and could open his account.

Fillies (5) GENTEEL and (7) MAXIGIRL have decent local form and have drawn well. The pair receive quite a bit of weight from the likes of Phil The Fluter and could be dangerous.

(12) CHEERFUL CHARLIE B has yet to finish close up but showed something last time and could be in the money again.

Race 4 (1,400m)

(3) DANCINGTOTHELIGHT ran below par with excuses last time. Won his only race over this course and trip and must be respected.

(2) GOLDEN PAVILION is at the top of his game. He has won well on the Poly confirming when switched back to turf and could make it three wins on the bounce.

(9) MASTER FORESTER also ran well on both Poly and turf. He could get rewarded after finishing runner-up in his last two starts.

(4) DUBAI HILLS was found to be not striding freely after his last run. He could get closer now having his third start after a rest.

Race 5 (1,400m)

(4) QUEEN OF JAZZ was not beaten far first-up. Should relish this course and distance.

(1) PROTECT THE DREAM produced a sparkling effort to win her local debut. She overcame a wide draw, racing from the front and then also kicked on to fend off challenges. She looks well placed again even if carrying a big weight and dropping in trip.

(5) BELOW DECK is another who should appreciate 1,400m on the turf. She has dropped a lot in merit ratings and must find a win soon.

(3) LILY OF THE NILE has run with better but has a wide draw.

Race 6 (1,600m)

Competitive renewal of the Fairview Mile.

(3) BUSH TRACKER ran an encouraging race last time and could finally get back to winning ways.

(1) CHERRY ANO has an amazing record over the course and distance. His merit rating has dropped and needs to be taken seriously.

Another who could run a big race is (6) UNDERWORLD who has run with the best around in the Western Cape. More can sneak in.

(5) SEQUOIA enjoys the distance.

Race 7 (1,200m)

(4) GIMME’S LADDIE is three from three on the turf track at Fairview. He looks well weighted to maintain his unbeaten record even if given a stiffer test this time. All four of his stablemates are capable enough to run big races.

(6) ROMANCE IN ROME lost no marks on local debut and is set to make good improvement.

(1) KHAYA’S HOPE is the class act and he could rise to the occasion as he often loves racing fresh.

(3) CLIFF TOP could finally get his head in front at the right time, he has met some of the best around for a long time.

Race 8 (2,000m)

(2) KAROO GOLD has been staying on nicely in his races. He is finally back on turf and he could much prefer it.

(1) HAROLD THE DUKE is one of the most useful stayers in the region and he could go one better after finishing runner-up in his last two starts.

(3) NOTHINGELSEMATTERS, however, beat him in good style and with confidence finally boosted, he could go on to more wins.

(7) SLAINTE MHATH finds himself best in at the weights and could bounce back to form after a dull last performance. He has won on both Poly and turf and is certainly capable.