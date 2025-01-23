Selvan aiming to nick a double

The last time Uptown Girl won was in a Class 5A (1,275m) at Sungai Besi on May 5, 2024. Nick Selvan's mare had Khairil Zulkiflee up.

Some of us do not have to work on Sundays. But, put it to trainer Nick Selvan and, with both thumbs up, he will readily tell you that Sunday, Jan 19, was a good day at his Kuala Lumpur office. And why not?

The trainer had, on the day, saddled a double with Diaz taking the fourth event by almost four lengths and Big Bad Mama ruling the roost in Race 10.

Yes, Selvan is doing fine. With Contarelli beating them all on Jan 12, the trainer has so far punched home three wins for the season.

Well, the celebrations could continue after the Kuala Lumpur races on Jan 26.

The affable trainer has runners in six of the 10 races that day and he could be looking at potential winners in the form of Uptown Girl and Mr Mondello.

Uptown Girl will see action in RM38,000 (S$11,600) Race 2, a Class 5A (1,100m) while Mr Mondello has an appointment with the starter at Sungai Besi in Race 5, a RM45,000 Class 4B (1,400m).

Both horses, who skipped training gallops on Jan 21 were let out on the track on the morning of Jan 22 and while they were not there to break any land-speed records, they both had pretty good stretch-outs.

On a track rated good, Uptown Girl ran the 600m in 40.7sec while her stablemate Mr Mondello did that same trip in 40.2sec.

Just for the record, Selvan had adopted the same training regimen with Diaz.

He sent him out for a fast gallop on Wednesday – Jan 15 – and we know the rest. Diaz went on to win as he liked on Jan 19.

Could the same formula work for Uptown Girl and Mr Mondello? Well, that is left to be seen, but the records show that both racers have exhibited decent form in their recent outings.

Uptown Girl turned in a pretty fine effort last time on Jan 12. That day, when partnered by Jackson Low Kang Cheng, she took fourth in the race won by Acrobat.

The Steward’s report noted that she took an “awkward stride” and became unbalanced in the closing stages of that race.

Now an eight-year-old, the daughter of Shamoline Warrior will be at her 45th start at the action coming up on Jan 26. From her work on the training track, it looks like she is not yet ready to throw in the towel.

As for Mr Mondello, he looks overdue for a win and his recent efforts seem to suggest that his breakthrough could come sooner rather than later.

Without a win in nine race starts going back to June 23, 2024, this Mongolian Khan five-year-old came close on Jan 11 to putting a “1” before his name.

Alas, it was not to be. Racing over the mile at the Perak Turf Club, Mr Mondello attempted to make every post a winning one. And it looked like going to plan until Fountain Of Fame turned on the power over the final furlong to romp in by a length and a half.

Back at the Selangor Turf Club where he has done most of his racing and over the shorter trip of 1,400m, Mr Mondello could lead his rivals on a merry chase.

Nine runners will line up for the fourth event, a RM38,000 Open Maiden (1,100m) on Jan 26 and it could be the day Swordsman Scholar breaks the duck.

Well, the Wrote four-year-old would have given trainer Ooi Chin Chin plenty of hope when he turned in a good gallop on Jan 22, running the 600m in 41sec.

Slotted in as the fourth event on the 10-race programme, Swordsman Scholar will have the services of Low.

It is a winnable sort of race which Ooi has picked for his youngster who, with the benefit of that most recent gallop on the training track, could and should finish among the top four – which will be a first for him.

Accord him some respect. He deserves a winning break.

Another one who must be taken seriously on Jan 26 is Thousand Mile Eye.

Prepared by Winson Cheng Han Yong for the Ten Brothers Stable, he was sent for a stretch-out on the morning of Jan 23 and the connections would have been pleased when he returned to the yard after that brisk bout of cantering.

A six-year-old by Belardo, Thousand Mile Eye has been a good one for Cheng who, at the just-concluded meeting on Jan 19, opened proceedings by saddling Stretchy Four to a nice win.

He has runners in six of the 10 races on Jan 26 and Thousand Mile Eye looks ready to inflict some serious damage on his rivals in the sixth event, the RM49,000 Class 4A (1,400m).

