Change of heart doesn't spare duo jail in credit card scam

Li Xueqi (left) was sentenced to 15 weeks’ jail, while Xu Zhaochen was given eight weeks’ jail.

Two Chinese nationals linked to a syndicate entered Singapore on Nov 5 with the intention to buy luxury goods with stolen credit card information, but backed out.

Li Xueqi and Xu Zhaochen, both 36, obtained images of fake passports to be used as proof of identity during the purchases. They also met two alleged accomplices – fellow Chinese nationals Zhao Yongzhi, 28, and Zhang Tianyu, 29 – in Singapore.

After learning about the specifics of the plan, Xu backed out, followed by Li. All four men were eventually arrested.

On Dec 20, Li, who had roped in Xu to take part in the scheme, was sentenced to 15 weeks’ jail, while Xu was given eight weeks’ jail.

Both pleaded guilty to one count each of being part of a criminal conspiracy by agreeing with others to commit cheating by personation.

The cases involving Zhao and Zhang are pending.

District Judge Koo Zhi Xuan said that the predominant sentencing consideration in cases involving syndicated transnational credit card fraud is deterrence.

“Such offences harm not only the owners of the credit cards which were illegally used, but also consume valuable time and resources of local retailers and authorities to address the downstream implications of these fraudulent purchases,” he said.

“Over time, they can... damage Singapore’s standing both as a financial hub as well as a preferred centre of commerce.”

Investigations revealed that the scheme involved the use of a mobile application that could be remotely filled with other people’s credit card details. Some of these details had been unlawfully obtained through phishing.

The court heard that Li was in China when he received a message from someone named Huihuang, who told him that he could earn money by buying luxury goods, such as iPhones, in Singapore using other people’s credit card details.

On Nov 4, Li contacted Xu, his former classmate, who agreed to join him in the scheme.

Li then sent photographs of himself and Xu to Huihuang for fake Japanese identification documents.

Li and Xu arrived in Singapore the next day, on Nov 5. Huihuang then sent Li images of the fake Japanese passports.

According to court documents, Zhao and Zhang later explained to Li and Xu that the plan involved the use of a specific mobile phone to make payments.

Someone would call the person buying the items to tell him what to do.

The purchaser would then use the given phone to make contactless payments. He could also use the image of the fake passport as proof of identity, the court heard.

Xu later decided to back out, but Li was still interested in being part of the scheme at the time.

On Nov 6, Li met Zhao at a store selling Apple products at Marina Bay Sands. Court documents stated that Zhao then demonstrated how to carry out the plan.

However, Li became worried that he would be caught and left the store. He then told Zhao that he did not want to continue with the scheme.

All four Chinese nationals were arrested and charged in court.

On Dec 20, defence lawyer K. Keerthana pleaded for Li to be given eight weeks’ jail. She also asked the court to sentence Xu to six weeks’ jail.

She told Judge Koo that her clients had voluntarily refused to take part in the cheating offences.