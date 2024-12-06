Chee Hong Tat: I'll do my best but how I perform is up to public

It has been a challenging year for Singapore’s transport ministry, with events such as the prolonged East-West Line disruption fuelling online criticism of Mr Chee’s performance.

When questioned about his perceived unpopularity, Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat said: “How I perform so far is for Singaporeans to decide.”

He was addressing public concerns and sharing future transport initiatives at a year-in-review press conference on Dec 3.

It has been a challenging year for Singapore’s transport ministry, with events such as the prolonged East-West Line disruption fuelling online criticism of Mr Chee’s performance.

“You’re right that transport is a tough portfolio and there are many challenges,” he said, chuckling at a journalist referring to the Transport Minister role as a “hot potato”.

“Somebody has to do this job and since it’s been given to me, I’ll do my best.”

Mr Chee expressed gratitude for his colleagues and transport workers, emphasising the “One Transport Family” and their efforts to navigate the “challenging year”.

The EWL disruption, which ignited substantial public frustration, was a costly affair for SMRT.

The minister shifted the focus to the importance of learning from these incidents.

“Incidents will happen from time to time,” he said. “After it is over, how do we learn the lessons and improve so that we reduce the risk of something happening in the future?”

In sharing the ministry's planned enhancements, Mr Chee highlighted the Bus Connectivity Enhancement Programme, which will see an injection of $900 million over eight years, aimed at improving bus services and introducing new routes to better connect residential areas with transport hubs and key destinations.

Specific examples include new services in Punggol, Tampines, Tengah and Yishun, as well as expanded City Direct Services to the Central Business District.

Commuters can expect more targeted discounts through an expansion of the Travel Smart Journeys programme, which offers savings of up to 80 per cent on fares for those travelling during off-peak hours, on top of the existing $0.50 discount for journeys made before 7.45am.

Several MRT and LRT expansion projects are slated for completion in the coming years, extending existing lines and adding new stations to improve connectivity across the island.

Mr Chee highlighted the upcoming opening of Punggol Coast Station, Hume Station, and the completion of Circle Line 6, as well as longer-term plans for DTL and TEL extensions and the RTS Link.

He emphasised the ongoing nature of network expansion, indicating further studies and potential projects beyond those already announced.

Smaller-scale bus service improvements include the introduction of new short trip services (129A/129B) connecting Tampines Avenue 1 and Bartley MRT Station, and the extension of Service 230 to connect residents in Toa Payoh Lorongs 7 and 8 to Caldecott MRT station.

In 2025, commuters can look forward to four new City Direct routes serving the north-east region, a new service in Woodlands, and the extension of Service 230 to better connect Toa Payoh East with the Thomson-East Coast and Circle Lines.

Mr Chee acknowledged the inherent tension between maintaining affordability for commuters and ensuring financial sustainability for the system - pay more for a better system or pay less and endure cutbacks that would affect service reliability and quality.

And in light of the difficulties of the past year, Mr Chee urges Singaporeans to look at the bigger picture.

“I think it’s important to bear in mind that, beyond the incidents, there are many more ongoing projects and developments and improvements that we’re making to livability, the living environment, and livelihoods.”