China content creator sustains cut going down T4 slide

The wound from the bump in the slide.

Content creator Koey Har in front of the slide at T4.

The slide at Changi Airport Terminal 4 has attracted fun-seekers of all ages.

Content creator Koey Har did not want to miss out on going down the winding slide that leads passengers to the Chandelier – a five-storey netted playground that is also an art sculpture.

On June 3, she posted on Instagram a video of her going down the slide on May 26, when she was in transit en route to Bali.

Koey Har is a social media influencer and Instagram model who is known for sharing fashion, lifestyle and beauty photos with her 107,000 followers on Instagram.

In a slight curve in the slide, she seems to experience a slight bump and loses her left slipper. A bump can be heard as she rides another curve in the slide.

The hem of her dress also rides up her legs as she gains momentum towards to bottom of the slide.

The 28-year-old, who hails from China, then shows a cut on her head, saying it hurts.

After boarding her Jetstar flight, she alerted one of the flight attendants to her wound.

After inspecting the wound, the flight attendant warned Koey Har that it would sting and kept saying "sorry" as she cleaned it.