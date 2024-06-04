 China content creator sustains cut going down T4 slide, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

China content creator sustains cut going down T4 slide

China content creator sustains cut going down T4 slide
Content creator Koey Har in front of the slide at T4.PHOTO: KOEYHARHAR/INSTAGRAM
China content creator sustains cut going down T4 slide
The wound from the bump in the slide.PHOTO: KOEYHARHAR/INSTAGRAM
Shazalina Salim
Assistant Digital Editor
Jun 04, 2024 03:58 pm

The slide at Changi Airport Terminal 4 has attracted fun-seekers of all ages.

Content creator Koey Har did not want to miss out on going down the winding slide that leads passengers to the Chandelier – a five-storey netted playground that is also an art sculpture. 

On June 3, she posted on Instagram a video of her going down the slide on May 26, when she was in transit en route to Bali. 

Koey Har is a social media influencer and Instagram model who is known for sharing fashion, lifestyle and beauty photos with her 107,000 followers on Instagram. 

In a slight curve in the slide, she seems to experience a slight bump and loses her left slipper. A bump can be heard as she rides another curve in the slide.

The hem of her dress also rides up her legs as she gains momentum towards to bottom of the slide.

Commander Airport Police Division, Assistant Commissioner of Police M Malathi, presents the Public Spiritedness Award to Mr Helmi Ali.
Singapore

Public spiritedness award for man who foiled in-flight theft

Related Stories

Plane involved in SQ321 incident returns to Singapore

"Everyone’s pretty freaked out…The pilots saved our lives”: SQ321 passenger on turbulence-hit flight

Bus crashes into T3 road blocker, 20 taken to hospital

The 28-year-old, who hails from China, then shows a cut on her head, saying it hurts.

After boarding her Jetstar flight, she alerted one of the flight attendants to her wound.

After inspecting the wound, the flight attendant warned Koey Har that it would sting and kept saying "sorry" as she cleaned it.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

CHANGI AIRPORTChina

Shazalina Salim

Assistant Digital Editor
slina@sph.com.sg
Read articles by Shazalina Salim