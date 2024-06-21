22 kids, 3 disabled adults rescued from traffickers in M'sia

Some 113 suspected human traffickers were also detained in the nationwide operation.

KUALA LUMPUR – Twenty-two children and three disabled persons were among the 73 rescued from human trafficking syndicates in Malaysia on June 12.

The victims were rescued in a large-scale nationwide operation codenamed ‘Ops Mega Pintas’.

The Royal Malaysia Police’s deputy director of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Mr Fadil Marsus, said that of the 73 people rescued, 25 were men, 26 were women, and 22 were children.

“The victims were locals as well as those from the Philippines, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Myanmar and Thailand,” he told a press conference at the Royal Malaysia Police headquarters on June 20.

“They were victims of forced labour and human trafficking.”

Among those rescued were a disabled local woman who was a victim of sex exploitation, and two disabled Bangladeshi men who were used by a beggar syndicate, he added.

Victims who were rescued also included domestic workers, hotel workers, restaurant and barbershop staff members, and goldsmith outlet workers.

Mr Fadil added that 113 suspected human traffickers were also detained in the operation. “Those detained were locals as well as foreigners from Bangladesh, Indonesia, China and Thailand,” he said.

The operation was conducted simultaneously by Royal Malaysia Police CID’s Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants (Atipsom) division along with other departments within the police force and other enforcement agencies, including the Immigration Department.

“The focus of the operation is to identify victims of human trafficking and forced labour based on the national Guideline on Human Trafficking indicators 2.0.

“We view human trafficking activities seriously, and stern action will be taken against any individuals or syndicates who are involved in such illegal activities,” said Mr Fadil.

He added that the investigation was being carried out under various laws, including Sections 12 and 14 of the Atipsom Act 2007 and the Immigration Act.

Mr Fadil also urged the public to supply relevant information on human trafficking to the nearest police station. – ASIA NEWS NETWORK/THE STAR