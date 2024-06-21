The Bikeriders explores the dark roads of motorcycle gangs

Austin Butler is a magnetic force on screen as bad-boy biker Benny.

Title: The Bikeriders

Release Date: June 20, 2024

Duration: 1 hour 56 minutes

Director: Jeff Nichols

Starring: Austin Butler, Jodie Comer, Tom Hardy

Genre: Crime, drama

Rating: M18

Score: ✓✓✓✓

Set in the 1960s, The Bikeriders chronicles the evolution of Vandals, a Midwestern outlaw motorcycle club.

The story unfolds through the lives of its members and their families, focusing on protagonist Kathy, who falls for wayward biker Benny and finds herself embroiled in a dangerous underworld of violence.

Hits

Acting:

All three charismatic leads deliver flawless performances.

Butler, portraying Benjamin "Benny" Cross, oozes bad-boy charm that is hard to resist. At the same time, he effectively conveys the inner turmoil that his character struggles with when caught between a rock and a hard place.

Hardy plays Tommy, founder and head of Vandals. While this is a departure from his typical blockbuster fare, Hardy nails it like he always does, cutting an intimidating figure as the motorcycle gang leader.

Comer steals the show as Benny's wife Kathy. She adds a touch of vulnerability to her character, captivating audiences and making her narration a compelling focal point.

Production Value:

Based on photographer Danny Lyon's book of the same name, The Bikeriders eschews flashy action scenes and ostentatious visual effects in favour of a muted, documentary-style approach.

Many scenes feature an on-screen Lyon interviewing Kathy and Vandals, bringing a touch of realism and authenticity to the film.

The subtlety works, especially with such a magnetic ensemble cast.

Direction:

Director Jeff Nichols masterfully brings to life the golden age of motorcycles. The cinematography, set pieces and costume design brim with nostalgia and vibrancy.

The movie is also well-researched, capturing the turbulent journey of a motorcycle club as it grapples with its identity and an uncertain future.

Audience Appeal:

You will not find cookie-cutter narratives, adrenaline-fueled entertainment or dramatic emotional outbursts.

Fans of character-driven stories exploring family dynamics, kinship and belonging, however, will find much to appreciate.

Ultimately, The Bikeriders is a love story at heart. It tells of passion for an unconventional way of life, examines loyalty to those we hold near and dear, navigates a romance filled with ups and downs, and delves into hopes and dreams.

MISSES

Storyline:

Benny and Kathy's whirlwind romance hooks viewers right in. One can't help but delight in Benny's pursuit of his wife-to-be and her (admittedly lacklustre) efforts to fend him off.

At the same time, the movie does not shy away from exploring the darker aspects of motorcycle culture and its ride-or-die lifestyle.

But despite some high notes, The Bikeriders loses speed midway and falls flat until its unexpected ending.

IS IT WORTH A WATCH?

The Bikeriders is not your typical popcorn flick, and that's always a plus in my book.

The insightful portrayal of motorcycle culture, stellar cast performances and atmospheric setting are all commendable.

Those Harleys don't hurt to look at either.