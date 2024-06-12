Chinatown businesses struggle with theft

A Chinatown gift shop has put up photos of suspected shoplifters at their storefront.

The mirror outside The Coffee Code was popular with customers and passers-by.

A woman was caught on video allegedly running away with a mirror that was placed outside a Chinatown cafe.

Theft is a growing concern for businesses in Chinatown.

The Coffee Code, a cafe located on Neil Road recently discovered that a mirror placed outside its front door was stolen.

After reviewing the CCTV footage, cafe owner Lin observed a woman concealing the mirror in her coat before fleeing with another woman, who was believed to be an accomplice.

Mr Lin told Shin Min Daily News that he made a police report after the incident which took place just after 2am on June 9.

The police said they are investigating the matter.

According to Mr Lin, the mirror was custom-made and had the cafe's name on it.

The mirror outside The Coffee Code was popular with customers and passers-by. PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS

It was popular with customers and passers-by who stopped to take photos with it.

Although disappointed that the mirror was stolen, Mr Lin has ordered a new one and hopes it will be delivered to the store in about a month.

At Trengganu Street, a Chinatown gift shop owner has resorted to putting up the photos of over 20 suspected shoplifters.

A Chinatown gift shop has put up photos of suspected shoplifters at their storefront. PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS

An employee of the shop Wow told the Chinese daily that theft has been a persistent problem since the store opened last November.

"Something gets stolen every week," said the employee. "Sometimes, it even happens twice or thrice a day."

Both tourists and locals have reportedly been caught on camera shoplifting.

The employee shared that a female tourist in her 20s got away with a pair of glasses after hiding one inside a hat near the counter.

On Chinese New Year, an elderly woman entered the store near closing time and made away with two pairs of glasses.

"We're just trying to run a business, I don't know why we have to put up with this," lamented the employee.

"We've caught too many, it's very tiring."

Store owner Lei said she put up the photos to get the public to help identify and catch the alleged culprits.

She added that the store loses about $100 per month to theft.