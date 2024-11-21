 Elderly man jailed for stealing tourist's phone at airport, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Elderly man jailed for stealing tourist's phone at airport

Chen Duanzhi violated the prohibition order three times and even stole a mobile phone at the airport.PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO / LI YAOWEN
Nov 21, 2024 11:16 am

A 74-year-old man, Chen Duanzhi, was sentenced to five months and one week in prison on Nov 19 for trespassing at Changi Airport and stealing a mobile phone.

He faces two charges of trespassing and one of theft.

Chen, who claimed to be homeless, was first issued a one-year prohibition order by the Changi Airport Group on April 13. Despite this, he was found at the airport on Nov 10, prompting a second prohibition order.

Three days later, he was spotted again at Terminal 2’s bus parking lot.

He maintained he was homeless and had stayed overnight at the airport.

Following this violation, the Changi Airport Group called the police and issued a third prohibition order.

Early on Nov 19, Chen reportedly stole a New Zealand tourist’s mobile phone from the departure hall at Terminal 3 while the tourist slept.

He was arrested later that day, and the phone was recovered.

Remanded since his arrest, Chen, through an interpreter, pleaded for leniency, citing his age and desire for reform.

