China nationals arrested for suspected housebreaking, theft

Cash and other items recovered from the two suspects.

The attire on the two suspect when at the time of the arrest.

The police have arrested two male Chinese nationals, aged 38 and 52, for their suspected involvement in two cases of housebreaking and theft.

The arrest was made within six hours of the first case being reported.

Just after noon on Dec 18, the police were alerted to a case of housebreaking and theft at a private property at Greenleaf View.

Through investigations and with the help of police cameras in the area and the house's CCTVs, the police managed to identify the two male suspects.

At about 6pm, the police arrested both suspects in a hotel at Joo Chiat Road.

Two watches valued at about $8,800, a branded pouch valued at about $5,000, an assortment of jewellery, and about $3,570 in cash were recovered from the two men.

It was established that some of the valuables recovered were related to another case of housebreaking and theft at Zehnder Road, which was reported to the police only at about 8.20pm.

According to preliminary investigations, the theft at Greenleaf View took place at about 9pm on Dec but was reported only on Dec 18 as the owners were away.

The theft at Zehnder Road is believed to have happened during the day on Dec 18, although the police cannot pinpoint the exact time.

The two men will be charged in court on Dec 20 for housebreaking and theft.

If convicted, they can be jailed up to 10 years and fined.

The police have not ruled out the possibility that the two suspects are linked to the housebreaking syndicate that has been active since the middle of this year.

Similarly to cases earlier this year, the two suspects allegedly entered the houses by scaling walls and entering through the windows.

Since June 2024, the police have stepped up measures to prevent and deter housebreaking and theft at private residential estates, including installing additional police cameras and increasing the frequency of police patrols.

The police urge residents to remain vigilant and take measures such as installing CCTVs and burglar alarm systems to ensure the safety and security of their neighbourhood.