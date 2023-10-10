Chinese tycoon donates $80k to Dementia Singapore, says it's a cause close to his heart

Behind Chinese tycoon Chen Yong Xiong's decision to donate $80,000 to Dementia Singapore last month was a personal connection to a close friend's experience.

Considering himself to be in a fortunate position, the 44-year-old businessman had explored several options, but was drawn to Dementia Singapore.

This, he said, stemmed from how he witnessed the devastating effects that dementia could cause to both the patient and their caregiver.

Mr Chen said: "Deeply saddened by my friend's predicament, I developed a strong desire to learn more about the disease and how I can do more to supoort those affected by this condition.

"It made me more determined to make a positive difference."

(From left) Mr Bernard Lim, director, advocacy and communications for Dementia Singapore, Mr Baey Yam Keng, Senior Parliamentary Secretary, Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment & Ministry of Transport, Mr Seah Kian Peng, Speaker of Parliament, Mr Jason Foo, chief executive officer of Dementia Singapore, Mr Irfan Zack, general manager of Yongjing Family Office and Mr Sherwan Sharip, director of fundraising and volunteer management for Dementia Singapore. PHOTO: DEMENTIA SINGAPORE

And he does it in the way he knows best – by contributing to initiatives that aim to alleviate the challenges brought on by dementia, to improve care and find potential treatments or cures.

The divorcee, who relocated from Shenzhen, China in 2020, established the Yongjing Family Office, said he picked a home base in Singapore because "culturally, there are many similarities between Singapore and my home country".

It helps too that there is no language barrier.

"It made for an easier transition process for the family to settle in," said Mr Chen.

"The quality of education in Singapore was another major factor as it allows my children to receive a good education."

With a strong belief in contributing to the city he now calls home, Mr Chen hopes that the contribution to Dementia Singapore will help provide immediate resources and support for persons with dementia, and their families, as well as bolster the organisation's vital programmes, services and operations.

He hopes now to explore the possibility of providing a leg up to children with underprivileged backgrounds in schools.

"I believe that education is extremely important to help kids achieve their dreams in life, and that everyone should have access to education regardless of their family background," he said.