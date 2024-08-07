Richard Marx to headline Dementia Singapore charity concert

The crooner last performed in Singapore at The Star Theatre in 2015.

Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Richard Marx will be performing live in Singapore on Sept 14 as part of Dementia Singapore’s fundraising efforts.

The concert, to be held at Our Tampines Hub, follows the success of last year’s inaugural charity concert featuring Michael Learns To Rock.

Fans can look forward to a nostalgic evening of hits from the 60-year-old, such as Now And Forever, Hazard, Hold On To The Night and Right Here Waiting.

Proceeds from the Sept 14 concert will support Dementia Singapore’s initiatives to care for and support individuals with dementia and their families.

Dementia Singapore CEO Jason Foo said: “We are honoured to have Richard Marx join us in raising awareness about dementia.

"His music resonates with many in our community, especially those in their 40s and 50s, who are increasingly affected by the condition.”

The concert is part of the organisation’s efforts to break down the stigma surrounding dementia by bringing together people from all walks of life.

Dementia Singapore hopes to foster a supportive and understanding environment for those with the condition.

Tickets to the concert are still available.

Richard Marx Greatest Hits Live

Where: Our Tampines Hub - Town Square, 1 Tampines Walk.

When: Sept 14, 8pm.

Admission: $118 to $238 via Sistic.