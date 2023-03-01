 Cleaner kept contraband cigarettes, sold them to colleagues, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Cleaner kept contraband cigarettes, sold them to colleagues

Cleaner kept contraband cigarettes, sold them to colleagues
The contraband found there was valued at $16,193.50, with the duty evaded amounting to more than $14,000.PHOTO: SINGAPORE CUSTOMS/FACEBOOK
Aqil Hamzah
Mar 01, 2023 09:34 pm

A 50-year-old cleaner was slapped with four charges on Monday over 125 cartons and 70 packs of duty-unpaid cigarettes seized by Singapore Customs officers on Feb 24.

Cheng Yongguang, a Chinese national, had allegedly bought the contraband cigarettes through a social media platform, before allegedly selling some of them to his colleagues.

The remaining contraband was stored in his bedroom, and at his workplace in Tai Seng Drive, Singapore Customs said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

Court documents revealed that he possessed 71 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes containing 200 sticks each, and another 50 cartons containing 160 sticks each, at his residence in Bedok Reservoir Road.

The contraband found there was valued at $16,193.50, with the duty evaded amounting to more than $14,000. Meanwhile, the goods and services tax (GST) evaded was over $1,200.

A smaller quantity of duty-unpaid cigarettes was found at his workplace – the duty evaded was more than $1,200 and the GST evaded was $113.50.

Deshawn Thomas (left) and the victim had been fighting that morning at a nearby Shell petrol station before the shooting.
World

Suspect arrested after shooting man in the head

Related Stories

‘Paedophilic’ driver who preyed on young girls, autistic boy gets 12 years’ jail

Man jailed 4 years for hitting smoker at void deck

Man threatened to kill daughter, have mother-in-law's tongue sliced off

If convicted, Cheng could be fined up to 20 times the amount of duty and GST evaded, jailed for up to three years, or both.

[Cleaner arrested for storing and selling duty-unpaid cigarettes to colleagues] On 24 Feb 2023, Singapore Customs...

Posted by Singapore Customs on Wednesday, March 1, 2023

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

crimeSmokingSINGAPORE CUSTOMS