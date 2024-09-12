Cleaner's $2.4k salary gives M'sia family comfortable life

Shahrul Nizam Suhaimi is no longer ashamed of his job as a cleaner in Singapore.

The word that springs to mind when you think of a cleaner's job is unlikely to be "comfortable".

However, that's exactly how Malaysian Shahrul Nizam Suhaimi describes his work in Singapore.

The 25-year-old father of one shared his experiences as a cleaner here with Malaysian daily Harian Metro, sharing that coming to Singapore was "the best opportunity" and he strives to "do the job well".

His relatable posts on TikTok have garnered attention, showcasing his journey.

Mr Shahrul, who previously ran a food business in Johor before its closure, decided to try his luck in Singapore where his sister-in-law works. He briefly held a position in a restaurant before becoming unemployed for three to four months.

His current role involves cleaning and tidying office spaces, gyms and stairwells, requiring him to wake up at 5am daily for the two-hour commute across the Causeway.

He typically finishes work at 4pm, though overtime sometimes extends his day until 7pm.

Initially, he felt a sense of shame due to the stigma surrounding the profession, especially at his age.

However, he has found acceptance and kindness from Singaporeans. "So far, no one has ever looked down on me," he shared, adding that many people offer him food, give tips and always greet him warmly.

"I'm not ashamed of my job and here, cleaners are paid according to their qualifications," he asserted.

Mr Shahrul earns $2,400 a month, including overtime, which translates to almost RM8,000. This allows him to comfortably support his wife and daughter in Johor.

While his TikTok posts have garnered popularity, not all comments have been supportive, with some questioning his choice of occupation.

But Mr Shahrul has found that the tone changes when these people discover he's working in Singapore and begin inquiring about job opportunities.

He also revealed that after sharing his achievement of achieving 5As in his Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) exams – equivalent to the GCE O Levels – from eight years ago, many have questioned why he hasn't pursued a government job in Malaysia.

"As long as my income is 'halal', I don’t mind," he said. "People don’t know I have tried many times and gone to interviews but it wasn’t meant to be."

He added that he appreciates the opportunities given to him and despite being unable to continue his studies due to financial problems, he is grateful he can support his family and give his parents pocket money.

Another Malaysian man reportedly quit his job as a lecturer to work as a cleaner in Singapore.

He posted his story in the Muflis Bankrupt di Malaysia (Bankrupt in Malaysia) Facebook group.

The post has been deleted but screenshots of it have been circulating online.

The man's post has been met by mixed reactions from netizens. PHOTO: FACEBOOK

The man claimed that his salary as a lecturer was just RM1,900 ($541) per month.

This was after five years of working at the institution.

Due to rising living expenses and financial challenges, he decided to seek employment in Singapore.

He then landed a job as a cleaner and said he was offered a base salary of $3,100 (RM10,843), a substantial increase from his previous income.

However, many expressed scepticism and pointed out he was "way underpaid" as a lecturer.

Others argued that his income in Singapore probably included payment for working overtime and took his seniority and experience into account.

Facebook user Encik Hisyam wrote: "Even the local Singaporean cleaner supervisory salary is $2,500 to $3,000. Don't spread fake news."