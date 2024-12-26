 Newton MRT station cleaner's mop calligraphy delights commuters, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Newton MRT station cleaner's mop calligraphy delights commuters

The cleaner wrote "Today is 23-12" in Mandarin.PHOTO: XIAOHONGSHU
Jaden Darrius Png
Journalist
Dec 26, 2024 12:07 pm

In a video posted on Xiaohongshu, a cleaner at Newton MRT Station was seen writing Chinese calligraphy with his mop as he cleaned the stairs.

At Exit B of the station, he painted “Today is 23-12” in Mandarin, with a few passing commuters taking out their phones to capture the moment.

One netizen joked: “Is he indirectly telling us the upcoming winning 4D number?”

Earlier this year, a TikTok user captured the cleaner writing “prosperity 0404” on the floor, sharing that the cleaner had made her day.

We wonder what he has in store for Chinese New Year.
 

@jyen.joy

uncle spreading positive energy through his cleaning 🥹

♬ original sound - jyen.joy
mrtcleanerchinese calligraphy

