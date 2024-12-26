Newton MRT station cleaner's mop calligraphy delights commuters

The cleaner wrote "Today is 23-12" in Mandarin.

In a video posted on Xiaohongshu, a cleaner at Newton MRT Station was seen writing Chinese calligraphy with his mop as he cleaned the stairs.

At Exit B of the station, he painted “Today is 23-12” in Mandarin, with a few passing commuters taking out their phones to capture the moment.

One netizen joked: “Is he indirectly telling us the upcoming winning 4D number?”

Earlier this year, a TikTok user captured the cleaner writing “prosperity 0404” on the floor, sharing that the cleaner had made her day.

We wonder what he has in store for Chinese New Year.

