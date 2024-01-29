Cleaning woman told to secure gate with bike lock, gets arrested

A 54-year-old woman was arrested for her suspected involvement in a case of loanshark harassment in Tampines.

The police were alerted on Jan 20 at about 7.40pm to the case at Tampines Street 44, where the gate of a residential unit was secured with a bicycle lock.

The woman was arrested at the scene by officers from Bedok Police Division.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the woman was hired to perform cleaning services at the flat by an unknown caller.

She was later instructed by the caller to purchase bicycle locks to secure the gate. She complied even though this deviated from her initial job scope.

The woman is allegedly involved in another similar case at Tampines Street 71 on the same day.

One mobile phone and three bicycle locks were seized as case exhibits.

For first-time offenders, loanshark harassment carries a fine between $5,000 and $50,000, with imprisonment of up to five years, and caning of up to six strokes.

The police advise members of the public to stay away from loansharks and not to work with or assist them in any way.

You can call the police at 999 or the X-Ah Long hotline at 1800-924-5664 if they suspect or know of anyone who could be involved in loansharking activities.