Clementi landslide: Channel created in Ulu Pandan canal to prevent flooding

A channel was created through the displaced soil to improve water flow in Sungei Ulu Pandan, on Sept 3, 2022.ST PHOTO: JOYCE FANG
A layer of cement covering the affected site on Sept 3, 2022.ST PHOTO: JOYCE FANG
Barriers with a sign saying that the Ulu Pandan Park Connector is closed to facilitate slope repair works, on Sept 3, 2022.ST PHOTO: JOYCE FANG
Sarah Koh
Sep 03, 2022 10:55 am

A channel has been carved out overnight in the massive amount of soil displaced into Ulu Pandan Canal in efforts to prevent flooding, after the landslide at a Clementi Build-To-Order site early on Friday (Sep 2) morning.

Senior Minister of State for National Development Sim Ann, who is the area's MP, posted a video update on her social media on Saturday, noting that works to mitigate the risk of flood is ongoing. In the video, water can be seen flowing through the channel.

Ms Sim, who visited the site on Saturday morning to observe the ongoing works, thanked the workers, engineers and agency officers for working late into the night.

The landslide affected the part of the Clementi NorthArc site where a retaining wall - which holds back earth or water - was being built, and where a basketball court and pavilion would be located.

The authorities have ordered work on this part of the BTO site to be stopped until further notice.

The BTO project was launched in February 2017, with an estimated completion date in the second half of this year.

Most expressed shock at the scale of the landslide and concern for the safety of park connector users.
Clementi landslide: Close call for worker cycling home

According to NParks, Ulu Pandan Park Connector is closed along both sides of the canal for slope repair works.

One passer-by sustained minor injuries from the incident, and was attended to on-site. He was recuperating at home.

A channel through the soil has been created to improve water flow through Sungei Ulu Pandan
 

Was on site this morning to see the interim progress in ongoing works to mitigate flood risk in Ulu Pandan Canal. Part of interagency recovery efforts involving Housing & Development Board, PUB, Singapore's National Water Agency and NParks.

Posted by Sim Ann 沈颖 on Friday, September 2, 2022
