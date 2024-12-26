 Clever mynas trigger motion sensor to escape mall, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Clever mynas trigger motion sensor to escape mall

Clever mynas trigger motion sensor to escape mall
Who taught the birds this?PHOTOS: XIAO HONG SHU / 半梦半醒
Poong Qi Tao
Journalist
Dec 26, 2024 12:09 pm

Two birds trapped inside One@KentRidge mall just showed us that maybe we’ve been underestimating our feathered friends.

A Xiaohongshu user captured the hilarious moment when two common mynas were spotted at the entrance, standing behind the automated sliding doors.

One myna then flew up to the motion sensor, hovered there for a few seconds, and voilà — the door opened.

The clever bird flew out the second it got the chance, while its companion, patiently waiting on the carpet, hopped out right behind it.

Some might call it luck, but this bird knew exactly what it was doing.

Netizens were equally amused by the mynas' slick move, with many chiming in about the birds' intelligence and adaptability.

A close-up of the female peregrine falcon on the 34th floor of the OCBC Centre on Nov 22.
Singapore

Peregrine falcon nest documented for first time in CBD

Related Stories

Falcon filmed feasting on pigeon atop HDB block

Robot delivers meals on wheels for Bird Paradise residents

Glue traps found at Gardens by the Bay, sparking poaching concerns

“Less smart birds would say these two are putting on an act,” one netizen joked.

Another added: “Even chickens in Singapore have learnt to cross the road!”

One commenter wondered: “Did they learn this trick by watching humans?” 

Perhaps birds are evolving and picking up a few tricks from us.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

BIRDSkent ridge mallanimals

Poong Qi Tao

Journalist
qitao@sph.com.sg
Read articles by Poong Qi Tao