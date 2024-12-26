Clever mynas trigger motion sensor to escape mall

Who taught the birds this?

Two birds trapped inside One@KentRidge mall just showed us that maybe we’ve been underestimating our feathered friends.

A Xiaohongshu user captured the hilarious moment when two common mynas were spotted at the entrance, standing behind the automated sliding doors.

One myna then flew up to the motion sensor, hovered there for a few seconds, and voilà — the door opened.

The clever bird flew out the second it got the chance, while its companion, patiently waiting on the carpet, hopped out right behind it.

Some might call it luck, but this bird knew exactly what it was doing.

Netizens were equally amused by the mynas' slick move, with many chiming in about the birds' intelligence and adaptability.

“Less smart birds would say these two are putting on an act,” one netizen joked.

Another added: “Even chickens in Singapore have learnt to cross the road!”

One commenter wondered: “Did they learn this trick by watching humans?”

Perhaps birds are evolving and picking up a few tricks from us.