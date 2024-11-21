Falcon filmed feasting on pigeon atop HDB block

Netizens commented how the falcon is the solution to the 'pigeon problem' in Singapore.

A falcon was spotted devouring a pigeon on the roof of an HDB block in Havelock.

Mr Silas Lim, a resident of Block 2 Jalan Kukoh, witnessed the scene from his 14th-floor flat on the morning of Nov. 19.

Initially mistaking the bird for a crow, he noticed something unusual about its head. A closer look revealed it to be a bird of prey – likely a peregrine falcon.

Perched about 100 metres away, near some lightning rods, the falcon feasted on a grey-feathered creature, believed to be a pigeon.

In a video shared by Mr Lim, the bird can be seen tearing chunks of meat with its beak, occasionally glancing around.

At one point in the video, the falcon appears to stare directly into the camera with a humorous expression before resuming its meal.

Mr Lim shared his photos and videos on the Singapore Wildlife Sightings Facebook group, where he received praise for his remarkable capture.

The post sparked a lively discussion among netizens.

Some thanked the falcon as a natural solution to Singapore’s pigeon overpopulation, with one jokingly calling it “nature-approved pest control.”

Another humorously wondered whether the falcon would “clear its tray” by removing the carcass from the roof.