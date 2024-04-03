Coach travelling from KL to S'pore, lorry collide in Kulai

The Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia (JBPM) shared on Facebook that a coach heading for Singapore was involved in a collision with a 10-tonne lorry in Kulai.

In the incident that is believed to have taken place after 6am on April 3, the 72-year-old lorry driver, the coach driver and nine of his passengers – including four women who were in their 30s – were injured.

"The coach driver suffered injuries to his left leg as he was pinned to his seat," Kulai Fire and Rescue station assistant fire superintendent Fairuz Helmi Mohd Ali told Harian Metro.

"The lorry driver and the passengers were given First Aid."

Four of the passengers were later taken to a nearby hospital for further assessment.

JBPM said the coach driver was freed by its personnel and taken to hospital for treatment.