 COE for car categories down in latest tender; motorcycle prices hit new high of $11,589, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
COE for car categories down in latest tender; motorcycle prices hit new high of $11,589

Commercial vehicle COE prices went up, but car COE categories were down.PHOTO: ST FILE
Lee Nian Tjoe, Senior Transport Correspondent
Sep 21, 2022 04:52 pm

Certificate of entitlement (COE) premiums for motorcycles hit a new record of $11,589 in the latest tender exercise that closed on Wednesday.

Commercial vehicle COE prices also went up, but those for car COE categories were down.

The motorcycle COE premium was 2.5 per cent higher than the $11,301 set in the last tender and broke the record of $11,400 set in March 2022.

For cars with engines up to 1,600cc and below 130bhp, as well as fully electric vehicles (EVs) with up to 110 kilowatts of power, the COE price is $84,000, down 2.3 per cent from $86,000.

In the category for more powerful cars and EVs, the COE price ended at $108,051, down 4.4 per cent from $113,000.

For commercial vehicles, the COE premium went up by 3.1 per cent, from $64,989 to $67,001.

Prices for the Open COE went up from $112,001 to $113,299, a rise of 1.2 per cent.
COE premium for large cars hits new high again

Category Current COE premium ($) Previous COE premium ($)
A - Car (1,600cc & below) 84,000 86,000
B - Car (above 1,600cc) 108,051 113,000
C - Goods vehicle & bus 67,001 64,989
D - Motorcycle 11,589 11,301
E - Open 107,201 113,299

