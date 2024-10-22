Man bids tearful goodbye to beloved car in viral TikTok

In the video, the man can be seen clinging to his customised car in a tight embrace, visibly emotional.

A heartbreaking video of a man saying goodbye to his beloved Honda Civic has taken over TikTok, racking up over 2.7 million views since it was posted on Oct 11.

His wife, who posted the video, captioned it saying: "Breaks my heart to see him cry…but that's the reality of owning a car in Singapore."

The video quickly resonated with viewers, garnering over 3,400 comments.

Many car owners, particularly those in Singapore, shared their own experiences of the pain of letting go, especially when it came to their first cars purchased with their hard-earned money.

Some even went as far as describing it as "losing your soul," offering words of encouragement to the man.

However, the video also left some viewers, particularly those unfamiliar with Singapore's car ownership laws, perplexed.

"Why can't he just keep his car?" questioned several users.

The woman clarified in the comments, explaining that the car's Certificate of Entitlement (COE) – a unique permit required to own a car in Singapore – could not be renewed further as the previous owner had only opted for a five-year renewal.

This revelation sparked a wave of explanations about Singapore's COE system in the comments, leaving many non-Singaporean viewers astounded by the complexities and costs associated with car ownership in the city-state.