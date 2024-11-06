COE premiums down across all categories
Certificates of entitlement (COE) premiums fell across all categories at the latest tender exercise on Nov 6 – the second consecutive time that prices have fallen after the previous exercise.
At $99,889, the price of a Category A COE, which is used to register smaller, less powerful cars and electric vehicles (EVs) is 2.9 per cent below the $102,900 set on Oct 23.
For Category B COEs, meant for larger, more powerful cars and EVs, the premium dipped 5.2 per cent to $108,001 from $113,890.
The premium for Open category COEs (Category E) also fell.
At $109,000, the latest price was 5 per cent lower than the previous price of $114,700.
Although such COEs can be used to register any vehicle type other than motorcycles, they almost always end up being used for larger, more powerful cars.
Category C COEs, for commercial vehicles, ended at $68,340, 6.3 per cent lower than the $72,939 from two weeks ago.
The price of motorcycle COEs (Category D) dipped by 5.2 per cent, from $9,589 to $9,089.
This was the first tender exercise under the new three-month quota period where there are 3.6 per cent more COEs available for tender than in the August to October period.
