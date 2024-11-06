 COE premiums down across all categories, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

COE premiums down across all categories

COE premiums down across all categories
This is the second consecutive time that prices have fallen after the previous exercise.PHOTO: ST FILE
Lee Nian Tjoe for The Straits Times
Nov 06, 2024 05:37 pm

Certificates of entitlement (COE) premiums fell across all categories at the latest tender exercise on Nov 6 – the second consecutive time that prices have fallen after the previous exercise.

At $99,889, the price of a Category A COE, which is used to register smaller, less powerful cars and electric vehicles (EVs) is 2.9 per cent below the $102,900 set on Oct 23.

For Category B COEs, meant for larger, more powerful cars and EVs, the premium dipped 5.2 per cent to $108,001 from $113,890.

The premium for Open category COEs (Category E) also fell.

At $109,000, the latest price was 5 per cent lower than the previous price of $114,700.

Although such COEs can be used to register any vehicle type other than motorcycles, they almost always end up being used for larger, more powerful cars.

The injection of COEs will boost supply, though it is unclear at this point how the move will affect premiums.
Singapore

LTA to add up to 20,000 COEs across vehicle categories

Related Stories

Man bids tearful goodbye to beloved car in viral TikTok

Cat A COE price hits 1-year high of $103,799 as premiums rise

Cat A COE premium hits $96,490 – highest so far in 2024

Category C COEs, for commercial vehicles, ended at $68,340, 6.3 per cent lower than the $72,939 from two weeks ago.

The price of motorcycle COEs (Category D) dipped by 5.2 per cent, from $9,589 to $9,089.

This was the first tender exercise under the new three-month quota period where there are 3.6 per cent more COEs available for tender than in the August to October period.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

COELTAELECTRIC AND HYBRID VEHICLES