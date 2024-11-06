COE premiums down across all categories

This is the second consecutive time that prices have fallen after the previous exercise.

Certificates of entitlement (COE) premiums fell across all categories at the latest tender exercise on Nov 6 – the second consecutive time that prices have fallen after the previous exercise.

At $99,889, the price of a Category A COE, which is used to register smaller, less powerful cars and electric vehicles (EVs) is 2.9 per cent below the $102,900 set on Oct 23.

For Category B COEs, meant for larger, more powerful cars and EVs, the premium dipped 5.2 per cent to $108,001 from $113,890.

The premium for Open category COEs (Category E) also fell.

At $109,000, the latest price was 5 per cent lower than the previous price of $114,700.

Although such COEs can be used to register any vehicle type other than motorcycles, they almost always end up being used for larger, more powerful cars.

Category C COEs, for commercial vehicles, ended at $68,340, 6.3 per cent lower than the $72,939 from two weeks ago.

The price of motorcycle COEs (Category D) dipped by 5.2 per cent, from $9,589 to $9,089.

This was the first tender exercise under the new three-month quota period where there are 3.6 per cent more COEs available for tender than in the August to October period.