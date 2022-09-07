COE premium for large cars hits new high again

Prices for the Open COE went up from $112,001 to $113,299, a rise of 1.2 per cent.

Certificate of entitlement (COE) prices rose in all categories except for smaller cars on Wednesday, with the premium for larger and more powerful cars notching a new record high for the second consecutive time.

The only category of COE to fall was the one for cars with engines up to 1,600cc and 130bhp, as well as fully electric vehicles (EVs) with up to 110 kilowatts of power. Premiums fell from $87,889 to $86,000, a decrease of 2.1 per cent.

In the category for larger and more powerful cars and EVs, the COE price increased by 0.9 per cent from the previous record of $112,001 to $113,000.

Commercial vehicle COE price also went up. It ended at $64,989 - up 10 per cent, from $59,090. This was the biggest mover among the categories.

Motorcycle COE premiums increased by 1.8 per cent, from $11,101 to $11,301.

